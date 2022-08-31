ENG
Fighters of 110th Territorial Defense Brigade destroyed Russian IFV-3 and its crew near Novodarivka. VIDEO

Fighters of the 110th ground defense brigade destroyed a Russian IFV-3 and its crew near Novodarivka.

As reported by Censor.NET, a successful attack on the enemy was carried out by an artillery unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The chief editor of Censor.NET, Yurii Butusov, published the results of the work of Ukrainian soldiers.

