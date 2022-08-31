Fighting in Donbass remains very difficult, region’s hot spots have not changed - Zelensky. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelensky’s address to the citizens of Ukraine at the end of the 189th day of the war with Russia.

Corresponding videо was published by press service of President, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

"Held a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Stavka. There were all the relevant leaders: Zaluzhny, Monastyrsky, Budanov, Malyuk, Danilov and others. I think it is obvious what issues we considered. The military reported on the situation at the front line, on its developments.

I will not give you any details now. I will only say one thing: On behalf of our intelligence service, I want to thank all our people who support us very strongly in the south of the country, especially in the Crimea. The scouts are grateful for the information they have been given. And they will do their best to work it off. Let our enemies not forget whose peninsula they are on. Temporarily they are.

Fighting in Donbass remains very heavy, the hot spots of the region have not changed. Our guys are firmly holding their positions. Thank you to each soldier for their steadfastness", - said Zelensky.

