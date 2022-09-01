"Azov" fighter under the pseudonym under the pseudonym about capture in Olenivka: "Interrogations, threats. Constantly wanted to eat. 600 grams of water for two days". VIDEO
Denys Chepurko, an "Azov" fighter under the pseudonym Mango, was included in exchange lists and returned from Russian captivity.
According to Censor.NET, Denys is a tanker and his T-64 destroyed the invaders until May 3, until he was shot down near the slag mountain on "Azovstal"
Mango told about Mariupol, the "Azov" regiment, street battles and capture in Olenivka in an exclusive interview with the Butusov Plus channel.
