Military of Russian Federation talks about disorganization and incompetence of its own leadership: "I thought this is army, but this is not army. It’s every man for himself", - interception of Defence Intelligence. VIDEO

The Russian occupier, who fought in the Kharkiv direction, complained to his wife about the disorganization and incompetence of his own military leadership.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense.

"I imagined it all differently. Because there is no organization. I thought there was an army here, but not an army here ... I thought that here the army, like everywhere else, in units there, some kind of organization, but not here nothing. Himself... Every man for himself," the occupant said.

The soldier says that he is on the front line and there is no electricity or water.

"We have no light here, no water - nothing. We don’t bathe, we can’t wash things. At night, you can’t turn on anything at all. Everything is to the touch ...You can't chat or call here. So I'll call now and we have to run away from here, because there may be a blow," he said.

