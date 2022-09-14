Russia advertises recruitment of convicts who have committed serious crimes for war in Ukraine: "Everyone has second chance!". VIDEO

Putin’s closest friend, previously convicted Yevgeny Prigozhin, owner of the private military company "Wagner", personally recruits those convicted in Russia of serious crimes for the war in Ukraine.

Corresponding video was published today, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Putin has reinstated the Stalinist fine battalions! Every Ukrainian, every friend of Ukraine, every commander, every soldier, the whole world should watch this video, which will be one of the most impressive evidence of Russia's aggression against Ukraine. Putin's closest friend, the previously convicted Yevgeny Prigozhin, owner of the private military company "Wagner", is personally giving a speech to recruit those convicted of major crimes for the war in Ukraine.

This is who and what Putin is throwing into the fight. If the convicts agree to sign a 6-month contract, they will be released from punishment despite the severity of the crime. Prigozhin recruits drug addicts, murderers, rapists of women who require discipline and a willingness to go into battle.

This is not a movie, this is life, this is who defends the "Russian world," who wants to take over Ukraine. Putin is unable to find warriors to take over Ukraine, so Putin has made an alliance with criminals, and promises amnesty to murderers and rapists of Russians if they do it in Ukraine! This is a must watch for everyone!" - Yuri Butusov, Editor-in-Chief of Censor.net, commented on the video.

See more: Russian T-72B3M torn to pieces near Hrakovу in Kharkiv region: This is what Russian "Wagner" should look like. PHOTOS