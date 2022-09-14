Ukrainian SOF showed how in few seconds they destroyed machine-gun crew of Russian occupants. VIDEO
Special Operations Forces published a video of the destruction of an enemy machine-gun crew by an anti-tank unit.
The corresponding video is posted in Telegram-channel of SOF, reports Censor.NЕТ.
"A Russian machine-gun crew too harassing the Defense Forces fighters in one direction will not return home.
Ukrainian SOF operators used an anti-tank unit to destroy the enemy fighters. It took a few seconds and one accurate shot by a specialist. The entire process of disposing of the enemy was caught on camera by an SOF reconnaissance drone," the video description reads.
