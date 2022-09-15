Consequences of attack of Rashists on Bakhmut: entrance of high-rise building was destroyed, rescuers are looking for people under rubble. VIDEO

On the night of September 15, Russian occupation forces attacked the city of Bakhmut, the Donetsk region.

As Censor.NET informs, the National Police has published a video of the consequences of the impact of the firecrackers on the high-rise building.

"An enemy rocket destroyed the entrance of a multi-story building. According to preliminary information, there may be people under the rubble. The search and rescue operation is ongoing," the report says.

It is noted that 13 settlements came under the fire of the occupiers during the day. Rocket and artillery strikes caused massive destruction and casualties among the civilian population. Racists shelled the cities of Avdiivka, Bakhmut, Toretsk, Mykolaivka, Myrnohrad, Krasnohorivka, Chasiv Yar, the village of Severny, the villages of Karlivka, Tonenke, Kurdiumivka, Sokil, Novobakhmutivka.