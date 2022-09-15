Ukrainian soldiers in a hangar near Kupiansk destroyed 16 units of enemy equipment. VIDEO

Readers of Censor.NET sent a video of the results of the successful combat work of Ukrainian defenders during the counteroffensive in the Kharkiv region.

As Censor.NET reports, the recording shows broken military equipment that the Russian occupiers hid in a hangar. The fighter recorded 16 destroyed military vehicles. Local residents say that only one rocket fell on the location of enemy equipment.

