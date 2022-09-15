ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5311 visitors online
News Video War
22 730 16

Ukrainian soldiers in a hangar near Kupiansk destroyed 16 units of enemy equipment. VIDEO

Readers of Censor.NET sent a video of the results of the successful combat work of Ukrainian defenders during the counteroffensive in the Kharkiv region.

As Censor.NET reports, the recording shows broken military equipment that the Russian occupiers hid in a hangar. The fighter recorded 16 destroyed military vehicles. Local residents say that only one rocket fell on the location of enemy equipment.

Read more: During day, Air Force shot down 4 Russian planes and 1 UAV

Author: 

Russian Army (8962) elimination (4985)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 