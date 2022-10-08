ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5080 visitors online
News Video War
35 717 59

Ukrainian Armed Forces strike with HIMARS at railway station sorting depot in occupied Ilovaysk. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Ukrainian soldiers struck with HIMARS at a sorting depot of Ilovaysk railway station.

Footage of the aftermath liquidation has been published online, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"This is not the extinguishing of the railroad train with fuel on the Crimean bridge, but the footage of the liquidation of the night fire in the sorting park of the railway station "Ilovaisk" after another HIMARShing," the description of the video and photo reads.

See more: Satellite images of Kerch Bridge before and after shooting got online. PHOTOS

Ukrainian Armed Forces strike with HIMARS at railway station sorting depot in occupied Ilovaysk 01
Ukrainian Armed Forces strike with HIMARS at railway station sorting depot in occupied Ilovaysk 02
Ukrainian Armed Forces strike with HIMARS at railway station sorting depot in occupied Ilovaysk 03

Author: 

Russian Army (8974) elimination (4992) Ilovaysk (91) HIMARS (202)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 