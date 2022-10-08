Ukrainian Armed Forces strike with HIMARS at railway station sorting depot in occupied Ilovaysk. VIDEO&PHOTOS
Ukrainian soldiers struck with HIMARS at a sorting depot of Ilovaysk railway station.
Footage of the aftermath liquidation has been published online, informs Censor.NЕТ.
"This is not the extinguishing of the railroad train with fuel on the Crimean bridge, but the footage of the liquidation of the night fire in the sorting park of the railway station "Ilovaisk" after another HIMARShing," the description of the video and photo reads.
