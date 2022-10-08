We had a sunny and warm day. Unfortunately, it was cloudy in Crimea. Although it was also warm there, - Zelensky. VIDEO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky made a traditional evening address to Ukrainians on October 8.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was stated in official Zelensky Facebook.

"Today was a good and mostly sunny day in our country. The temperature was about 20 degrees Celsius and the sun was shining.

Unfortunately, in the Crimea it was cloudy. Although it was also warm there.

But whatever the clouds are, Ukrainians know what to do. And they know that our future is bright. This is the future without occupants. On our entire territory.

Watch more: Russia will show by its example that the war of aggression is a way to its own weakening and inevitable destruction, - Zelensky. VIDEO

We guarantee all Russian servicemen who voluntarily lay down their arms and surrender the safety of their lives.

Ukraine always adheres to all international norms and conventions.

We will not leave any other options for the occupiers to rely on.

And I again and again thank all Ukrainians who are fighting and working for peace for Ukraine - for the liberation of our entire land."

Read more: During day of October 8, Defense Forces repelled assaults in area of 6 settlements. Missile troops and artillery hit 8 areas of manpower concentration, - General Staff