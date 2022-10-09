First 20 bodies were exhumed at mass burial site in Lyman. Children are among victims, - National Police. VIDEO

Excavations are ongoing at two locations: according to preliminary information, about 200 civilians are buried in one, the other is a mass grave of servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Children are among the victims.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was reported to the National Police.

"Law enforcement officers received information about the mass burial in Lyman from local residents. Civilians were buried in single graves, military - in a trench 40 meters long. According to the witness, he buried about 20 Ukrainian defenders here on the orders of the Russian invaders. Among the dead is also a family with two small children.

Some graves have plaques with the names of the deceased, others are nameless. However, in each case, the police take biological samples and order an examination to identify the deceased and determine the cause of their death. The work is complicated by the fact that most of the bodies are in a state of change, there is a package containing only bones," the report says.

It is noted that investigative and operational teams, criminalists, and forensic experts work together with the prosecutor's office at the excavation site. In the first days, 20 bodies of civilians and servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were raised.

The exhumation continues as part of the criminal proceedings opened under Art. 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.