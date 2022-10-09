"We want to arm assault battalion": Poroshenko bought batch of Spartan armored vehicles from Britain. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Petro Poroshenko announced the purchase of a batch of Spartan armored vehicles for the needs of the Armed Forces. The fifth President in Great Britain visited the military warehouses from where the equipment will be delivered to Ukraine.

"This is a combat vehicle, it is called a Spartan. They perform a reconnaissance, surveillance and combat function. Today, we jointly buy and send this armored vehicle to Ukraine for a counteroffensive," Poroshenko shows, writes рress service of "ES", reports Censor.NЕТ.

"An assault is always accompanied by heavy casualties, not only in the enemy, but also in the Ukrainian army. In this war, a war of artillery, the number and severity of injuries depends on the equipment on which the assault or evacuation takes place. During my trips to the East and South, the military strongly advised me to look toward Spartan vehicles, several dozen of which have already been delivered to Ukraine from the United Kingdom," Poroshenko explained.

"When we came to Britain, we agreed with the Ministry of Defense to show us this equipment. And if it's ready, we will process it for our Armed Forces. This equipment is in perfect condition. All these machines are of the same type but designed for different functions. One is designed for assault and reconnaissance, the other for transporting the wounded, but they are united by armor that protects against debris and death, not only saving the lives of our soldiers, but also crushing the Russian.

This equipment is fast, tracked, it can drive through trenches up to 2 meters wide, move over obstacles and submerge in water up to 1 meter," notes the fifth President.

"We have already purchased six of these vehicles and they are ready for shipment to Ukraine. And in 8 more we have to replace the batteries and prepare them for shipment to the assault battalion," Poroshenko said.

"These six Spartan will go through Poland to Ukraine the other day. So soon our Armed Forces will receive these armored vehicles," Poroshenko said.

"I want to thank you all because you were the ones who helped raise some of the money for these armored vehicles. Together with you we have saved more than one life with armor, and every hryvnia of yours and mine has already played a huge role in the counterattack. And it will play again. Until the end. Until victory. To all the liberated territories of our country," Poroshenko appealed to Ukrainians who help the army.

The Spartan belongs to the CVR (Combat Vehicle Reconnaissance) family of armored fighting vehicles. In the British Army, this APC was designed to transport small specialized groups of reconnaissance personnel, anti-aircraft gunners, mortars, engineers, etc. The Spartan has high mobility and compact dimensions, and can carry up to seven men, three of which are crew members. It can overcome water obstacles.

As is known, the Poroshenko Foundation and Public Association "Delo Gromad" purchased and handed over to the Airborne Assault Troops 11 Italian armored vehicles MLS Shield. The Poroshenko Foundation traditionally doubles the amount of funds raised for the AFU by volunteers.









Six months after the start of the large-scale invasion by the Russian army, the Poroshenko Foundation, the Roshen company, and volunteers of the Delo Gromad public association transferred nearly $46 million worth of aid to the AFU.

These funds were used to purchase thousands of body armor and Kevlar helmets, weapons, hundreds of vehicles for the front, including armored cars, trucks and pickup trucks, thermal imagers, hundreds of drones, power generators, digital radios, starliners, military clothing, turnstiles, NATO first-aid kits, water purification systems, construction supplies.