Law enforcers showed where Russian occupants stored loot in Lyman. VIDEO

The head of the police of the Kyiv region, Andriy Nebytov, published a video showing the headquarters of the Russian army in Lyman.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to Telegram of Andriy Nebytov.

"Orcs were pulling tubs, toilets, and refrigerators. They took women's underwear. They were making needs in the bed, they were afraid of TVs," the message reads.

The video shows seven bathrooms and several refrigerators. The premise of the so-called headquarters is in garbage.

