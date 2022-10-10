Zelensky told where power problems remain after Russian strikes: "Russia deliberately struck in morning rush hour. This is typical terrorist tactic". VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelensky reported on the current situation in the regions regarding the restoration of electricity supply and infrastructure damaged as a result of Russian attacks on October 10.

He stated this in his evening video appeal, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Dear Ukrainian people!

Another day of our defense. The day is complicated.

Reconstruction work is now underway across the country. All the facilities damaged by today's Russian terrorist strike will be restored. It is only a matter of time. I have set a task for all the structures of our state to work so that the recovery will be as fast as possible.

In some cities, in some regions where power supply was interrupted due to the shelling, the power supply has already been restored.

As of now: Kharkiv region - 50% of the energy supply has been resumed. Power engineers need a few hours to restore power to most districts.

Poltava region - restored almost everywhere. Mykolaiv region, Zaporizhzhia, Odessa region - connected. Cherkasy - connected. Khmelnitsky - most of the city has light.

In some cities, in some areas, it still needs to work to give people power. Chernihiv region, Sumy region, Kyiv and Kyiv region, Lviv region, Ternopil region, Dnipropetrovsk region - we are working. Somewhere it takes hours, somewhere you have to wait a little longer, but the result will be everywhere.

Unfortunately, 12 people died today from this terrorist attack. More than 80 were injured or traumatized. All those who sought help are getting it.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine, the intelligence service, the Security Service of Ukraine and all those involved in the defense of our state are also carrying out their tasks.

Out of 84 Russian missiles launched against Ukraine, 43 were shot down. Of the 24 Russian drones, 13 were shot down. And even after that, every ten minutes I get a notification about the shooting down of Iranian "Shahids".

Only in the last hours...

16:28 – "Shahid" destroyed, Litka district.

17:26 – Kremenchuk, "Shahid" destroyed.

17:36 – Cherkasy, "Shahid" destroyed.

17:40 – Dovhyntseve, Kryvyi Rih, "Shahid" destroyed.

17:50 - Apostolovo, "Shahid" was destroyed.

And so all day. Now as I speak I continue to receive these messages. Therefore, please follow the safety rules and pay attention to the air alert. The danger is still there. But we are fighting.

I thank our Air Force and Ground Forces units that were involved today!

The terrorist leaders say as if they hit all the planned targets.

First, they lie, as they always do.

Second, lie as usual. Take a look at their actual targets other than the energy facilities. Look at just one example of our capital city...

The intersection in Kyiv, where I am standing. Intersection of Volodymyrska street and Shevchenko boulevard. This is the goal.

Seven hundred meters away is the bell tower of St. Sophia Cathedral. Moscow was still not there when it was already standing.

A little further away is St. Vladimir's Hill, a place that became a source of Christianity and culture for eastern Europe. In particular, for the territory that much later became known as Russia.

Next to me are the buildings of Shevchenko University, which will soon celebrate its 190th anniversary. They are damaged now by this Russian strike. But we will rebuild it.

The city Teacher's House is also hit today. At one time the Ukrainian Central Council worked there, and this place will always be for Ukrainians a place of memory of our great history of state building.

And right behind me is the playground in Shevchenko Park, which has also been targeted by the Russian missile. But it's not just in Shevchenko Park. It is on one of Kyiv's main museum streets. In particular, the Khanenko Art Museum was damaged by this terrorist strike.

And so in all cities of our state - civil, cultural, educational facilities. Who can be at war with all this? Who can rejoice in striking such objects and such land?

They say they want to push Ukraine into the 18th century. But they themselves fell out in a much more ancient time, in the time of the savages, which they became quite consciously.

And Ukraine will still remain in the XXI century.

Kyiv has seen different strangers. It has survived all of them. Kyiv will survive also this invasion of terrorists who have no history, no tradition, no culture. They are temporary. And even if they live 70 years, they don't have time to understand anything.

Ukraine cannot be intimidated. Only to unite it more. Ukraine cannot be stopped. Only more to convince it that the terrorists must be disarmed.

The Russian army deliberately carried out these strikes precisely during the morning rush hour. This is a characteristic tactic of the terrorists. They wanted to instill more fear and hurt more people. They touched. They touched the whole world.

Today I have already spoken with the Chancellor of Germany, the President of France, the Emir of Qatar, the President of Poland, the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, the Prime Minister of Britain, and the Secretary General of the United Nations.

Had a meeting with the U.S. Ambassador. Now I have conversations scheduled with the Prime Minister of Canada and the President of the United States. Tomorrow, I will see the Prime Minister of Italy.

Thank you all for your clear support!

Consolidating the world. And I feel that the world is with us. An emergency meeting of the G7 is already scheduled for tomorrow as well. We are working on a resolution for the UN General Assembly to condemn Russia for all its escalatory moves, for its terror. Terror inevitably gets a global response. And the frankness of Russian terror only encourages everyone to be more decisive.

As for energy. We will do everything to restore normal production and supply of electricity. We need all families to have electricity, regardless of any manifestations of Russian terror. We need energy for all our homes, in all areas," Zelensky said.

So now we need a reasonable consumption of electricity. There are hours of peak load on the power system - from 17 to 22.00. I ask you very much, please consume electricity during these hours so as not to overload the power system. Laundry, ironing, repairs and use of other appliances that consume a lot of energy, please postpone - until 17 hours or after 22 hours. A big request.

The more Ukrainians consume electricity this way, the more stable our energy system will be.

We are doing everything we can to get a modern air defense system. And I thank our partners, who are already speeding up deliveries.

We do everything to strengthen our Armed Forces. And even now the occupiers can't resist us on the battlefield, so they resort to this terror. Well, let's make the battlefield even more painful for the enemy. And let's rebuild everything that has been destroyed.

Please help each other! Please take care of those who are left alone in such circumstances! Believe in yourselves, in Ukraine, in the Armed Forces of Ukraine and in our Victory!