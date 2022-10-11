ENG
SSU liquidated two groups of saboteurs of "Wagner" PMC in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

In the Kharkiv region, saboteurs of the "Wagner" PMC were liquidated, the SRG commander, who is already passing important intelligence information to the SSU, was captu

The Security Service of Ukraine publishes unique footage of the special operation and its consequences on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Aerial reconnaissance of the location, a lightning assault, and no casualties - this is the result of the work of the special forces of the CSO "A" and colleagues from the SSU Directorate in the Kharkiv region.

The enemy: one - 200th, four more - captured. Among them is the commander of the SRG, who is already passing important intelligence information to the SSU, including about the torture chambers of Ukrainians arranged by the occupiers," the SSU said in a statement.

