Task for intelligence - to identify all those involved in missile attacks against Ukraine and in schemes with Iranian drones - Zelensky. VIDEO

Rehabilitation work is proceeding quite quickly and efficiently across the country. Had it not been for today’s strikes, the power, water and communications that the terrorists damaged yesterday would have already been restored.

This was stated in the evening video appeal of Volodymyr Zelensky, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Ukrainians!

The enemy has launched a second wave of terrorist attacks against our nation.

This morning - 28 missiles, 20 of them shot down. More than 15 drones, almost all of them Iranian strike drones. Most have been shot down.

I thank all of our Air Force, Army and Intelligence fighters who are involved in defending against these Russian strikes!

And, by the way, on presentation of the military command I want to note for yesterday also the soldier Dmytro Shumsky (anti-aircraft missile platoon of 57th Separate Radio Technical Battalion, Chernihiv direction).

On October 10, Dmytro Shumsky displayed excellent skills and reaction and used his Stinger MANPAD to shoot down two terrorist cruise missiles.

Read more: In two days, Ukrainian anti-aircraft troops shot down 9 out of 11 "Shahed - 136", - Zaluzhny

One man saved dozens of lives. Thank you for that!

Restoration work is proceeding quite quickly and efficiently across the country.

Had it not been for today's strikes, we would have already resumed the power, water and communications that the terrorists damaged yesterday. Today, Russia will only achieve one more thing: it will delay our reconstruction a little bit.

Where there was destruction - infrastructure will be renewed everywhere. Where there were losses - there are or will be constructions. Where there were any hopes of the enemy - there will be the ruins of Russian statehood.

And I thank all those who, at their level, provide reconstruction after the terrorist attacks.

Thanks to the rescuers - more than a thousand workers of the State Emergency Situations Service, who instantly arrived at the calls and began to neutralize the consequences of the terrorist attacks.

As represented by the Minister of Internal Affairs, I would like to especially note the selfless and decisive actions of Senior Warrant Officer Boris Shapovalov, unit commander in the Zaporizhzhia region; Sergeant Alexander Smiyan, firefighter-rescuer, Zaporizhzhia region; Warrant Officer Yury Lozinsky and Junior Sergeant Oleksiy Beletsky, mountain rescue unit respirators, Kyiv city.

Thanks to all the doctors who helped the wounded and injured!

I thank all the power and utility workers - for their quality response and quick work.

I thank the local government workers, local government leaders and officials who worked together, really in unity and great.

Now most of the towns and villages that the terrorists wanted to leave without power and communications are already with power and communications.

In some towns and districts, work is still going on. In some towns and districts, power engineers are applying temporary scheduled power restrictions - this is only necessary to keep the power system stable.

The government controls all this - we are trying to return to normal conditions very quickly.

I also thank all the Ukrainians who yesterday listened and limited their own consumption of electricity during peak hours - from 17 to 22.00.

Thanks to our conscientiousness, we managed to save an average of one-tenth of energy in the country, which allowed the system to work more stably. And our goal should be to conserve a quarter of our electricity precisely during these peak hours.

It's worth doing today and in the near future.

Please shift the power consumption of appliances that require a lot of electricity to other hours of the day. It's not difficult for an individual to do, and it makes a big difference in our country.

I participated today in the extraordinary summit of the Group of Seven, which was convened by the German presidency at our initiative.

Discussed the response of the strongest democracies to the new Russian escalation.

For such a new wave of terror, there must also be a new wave of responsibility for Russia. New sanctions, new forms of political pressure, and new forms of support for Ukraine.

Tomorrow there will be a discussion of defense support for Ukraine in the Ramstein format. I expect partners to make progress on the issue of air and missile defenses, agreements on a new supply of other weapons and ammunition we need.

The terrorist state must be deprived of even the notion that any wave of terror can achieve anything.

Read more: Zelensky called to expel Russia from UNESCO

A special task for intelligence is to identify all those involved in these missile attacks against Ukraine, in a scheme with Iranian drones.

The individual responsibility of terrorists must be just as much as the responsibility of the terrorist state. We're working for that.

Had conversations today with the Prime Minister of Italy and the Prime Minister of Australia. I heard absolutely clear support, absolutely clear condemnation of all manifestations of Russian aggression against Ukraine and international law.

There is also a detailed G7 statement, including that all those responsible for terror against Ukraine will be held accountable. Starting with the current political leadership of Russia and ending with all those who serve these terrorist interests.

Mankind and humanity are stronger than any terrorists. I thank all who fight and work for our victory!

One more thing. Today we managed to free 32 of our soldiers from Russian captivity. Doing everything for Ukraine - possible and impossible. Thank you to all who worked for this result!

Glory to our wonderful people! Everything destroyed - we will rebuild!

Glory to Ukraine!" - said Zelensky.