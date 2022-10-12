ENG
Family was rescued from rubble in suburbs of Zaporizhzhia, - State Emergency Service. VIDEO

In the suburbs of Zaporizhzhia, employees of the State Emergency Service rescued a family that was under the rubble of a house as a result of a Russian missile strike.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the State Emergency Service.

"At night, the enemy launched a rocket attack on Zaporizhzhia. In one of the villages of the suburbs, as a result of a rocket hitting the territory of a private household, a house and farm buildings were partially destroyed. As a result of the destruction of the structures, a family that was hiding in a cellar was trapped," the message says.

Rescuers, using special equipment, unblocked a woman, a man, and a child. The rescued did not need medical assistance.

