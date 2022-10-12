Soldiers of SOF won trophy of Russian "Uragan" salvo fire system - SOF of AFU. VIDEO

In the Kherson region, during the liberation of one of the settlements, the servicemen of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine seized the Russian "Uragan" rocket launcher system as a trophy.

This is reported by the command of the SOF of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

Thanks to our soldiers, this MLRS will now work not to the detriment, but to the benefit of Ukrainians. And he will easily cope with the distance to the targets - the positions of the Russian enemy, arranged on the Ukrainian land occupied by him. It is still occupied," the message says.

