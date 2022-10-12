ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11674 visitors online
News Video Russian aggression against Ukraine War
12 030 10

Soldiers of SOF won trophy of Russian "Uragan" salvo fire system - SOF of AFU. VIDEO

In the Kherson region, during the liberation of one of the settlements, the servicemen of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine seized the Russian "Uragan" rocket launcher system as a trophy.

This is reported by the command of the SOF of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

Thanks to our soldiers, this MLRS will now work not to the detriment, but to the benefit of Ukrainians. And he will easily cope with the distance to the targets - the positions of the Russian enemy, arranged on the Ukrainian land occupied by him. It is still occupied," the message says.

Watch more: Destroyed enemy truck with ammunition for BM-27 "Uragan" MLRS. VIDEO

Author: 

hurricane (7) SOF (276) MRL (118) trophy (76)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 