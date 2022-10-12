"Fresh meat is coming, they are pressing with infantry": Occupiers do not stop assault on positions of Armed Forces near Bakhmut. VIDEO

Ukrainian defenders continue to repel the Russian invaders in Donbas.

This is stated in the plot of Channel 5, Censor.NET informs.

In one of the villages near Bakhmut, a young commander commands the battle with the help of a tablet showing footage from a drone and walkie-talkies.

Russian troops are trying to storm the section of the front in the Bakhmutiv direction for the 3rd day in a row. The Rashists suffer losses, retreat, and then pull up reserves and try to storm again.

"Fresh meat is just suitable, they are mainly pressed by infantry, manpower," said the Ukrainian defender with the call sign Abkhaz.

The occupiers are not successful, but they do not stop trying to storm.

