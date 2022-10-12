There is positive news from defense "Ramstein" on air defense and artillery, - Zelensky. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the Ukrainians at the end of the 231st day of the war with the Russian Federation.

Corresponding videо the press service of the president published, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

"There was another meeting in the format of the defense "Ramstein". It was quite productive. First of all they discussed the provision of air and missile defense systems to our state. The more audacious and brutal the Russian terror becomes, the more obvious it is to the world that helping Ukraine with the defense of the sky is one of the most important".

I believe that we will meet this challenge. And I am grateful to our partners who have already decided to strengthen this kind of support for our country - support for effective air defense... I also want to recognize our Air Force fighters in the south today. We have achieved good results there: in particular, we shot down four Russian attack helicopters and already more than ten Iranian-made attack drones," Zelensky said.

Read more: I propose to create financial "Ramstein" for Ukraine, - Zelensky