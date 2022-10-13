Rescue of 11-year-old boy from rubble of high-rise building in Mykolaiv. VIDEO
Footage of the rescue of eleven-year-old Artem, who was buried under rubble as a result of an enemy rocket hitting a five-story residential building in one of the city’s districts.
As Censor.NET informs, the video was published on the page of the SES in the Mykolaiv region.
It is noted that the boy was under the rubble for more than 6 hours.
"All the time, he bravely held on, listened to all the advice of the rescuers, who tried to support him in every possible way, at the same time as carrying out urgent work. At 07:50 a.m., the units of the State Emergency Service unblocked Artem," the report says.
Currently, the child is hospitalized in a medical institution. Doctors conduct examinations and assist.
