Fighters of 92nd SMB of Armed Forces of Ukraine captured 5 Russian mobilized soldiers. VIDEO
Fighters of the 92nd SMB of the Armed Forces of Ukraine captured 5 Russian mobilized soldiers.
As Censor.NET reports, the prisoners assure that after mobilization they quickly got to the front line near Svatovo, and after a few days in the trenches without commanders, they decided to return home, but they went to the checkpoint of the AFU.
