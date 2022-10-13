Fighters of 92nd SMB of Armed Forces of Ukraine captured 5 Russian mobilized soldiers. VIDEO

Fighters of the 92nd SMB of the Armed Forces of Ukraine captured 5 Russian mobilized soldiers.

As Censor.NET reports, the prisoners assure that after mobilization they quickly got to the front line near Svatovo, and after a few days in the trenches without commanders, they decided to return home, but they went to the checkpoint of the AFU.

