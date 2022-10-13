ENG
Ukrainian soldiers shot down Russian "Calibre" with help of "Igla" MANPADS. VIDEO

Ukrainian fighters shot down the Russian "Caliber" with the help of the "Igla" portable anti-aircraft missile complex.

According to Censor.NET, a video recording of a successful attack and its result was published on the network.

