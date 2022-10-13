It flew! There was rumble!? - residents of Belgorod about explosion of Russian missile in city. Governor says ammunition warehouse exploded (updated)
On October 13, a rocket that the occupiers were trying to launch at Ukraine exploded in Belgorod, Russia. It is also noted that an ammunition depot was also blown up.
According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by social networks.
Vyacheslav Gladkov, governor of the Belgorod region, traditionally blamed Ukraine. "A warehouse with ammunition was blown up. Their detonation took place. According to preliminary data, there are no victims or casualties. Residents will now be evacuated to a safe distance," he said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password