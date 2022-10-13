ENG
There is nothing to talk about with this terrorist group that has appropriated Russia and started war, - Zelensky. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelensky’s address to the citizens of Ukraine at the end of the 232nd day of the war with the Russian Federation.

Corresponding video was published by press service of President, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

"We have a powerful response from PACE - it is the first international organization to define the existing regime in Russia as terrorist. It is very important that this is a political signal. The signal to all member states of the Council of Europe and to all states of the world associated with this terrorist group that has appropriated Russia and unleashed the worst war in Europe in 80 years is that there is nothing to talk about.

The world sees what is happening. It knows the price of the farce that Russia has arranged in the occupied territory under the guise of pseudo-referendums. 143 UN member states supported a resolution that defends the basic principles of the UN Charter and condemns Russia for its criminal attempt to annex our territory. This is a record number of states supporting Ukraine today. But I believe there will be more," Zelensky said.

