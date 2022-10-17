Soldiers of 66th Brigade destroy Russian occupants in Lyman sector. VIDEO

Soldiers of 66th Mechanized Brigade showed how to eliminate Russian occupants in Lyman direction.

The correspondent video was published by Brigade press office, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"The scouts discovered a group of occupants and enemy equipment in one of Lyman region's villages. They were hiding in houses. They were armed. Their military equipment was parked in people's gardens. We had to stir up the Katsap junk. And with the help of artillery we gave them a good kick in the ass. To make them get out of the Ukrainian land as fast as they can," sums up one of the operation participants.

Watch the video to see how it happened", - the video description reads.

Watch more: Ukrainian artillery destroys two Russian tanks. VIDEO