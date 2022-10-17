Soldiers of 66th Brigade destroy Russian occupants in Lyman sector. VIDEO
Soldiers of 66th Mechanized Brigade showed how to eliminate Russian occupants in Lyman direction.
The correspondent video was published by Brigade press office, informs Censor.NЕТ.
"The scouts discovered a group of occupants and enemy equipment in one of Lyman region's villages. They were hiding in houses. They were armed. Their military equipment was parked in people's gardens. We had to stir up the Katsap junk. And with the help of artillery we gave them a good kick in the ass. To make them get out of the Ukrainian land as fast as they can," sums up one of the operation participants.
Watch the video to see how it happened", - the video description reads.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password