"Did you shoot it down? - No, we didn’t" - footage of a Russian pilot jumping out of a malfunctioning plane that crashed into a residential building. VIDEO
Footage of a Russian pilot who jumped out with a parachute and his Su-34 crashed into a residential building in Yeysk appeared online.
As informs Censor.NЕТ, shots of the pilot are spreading in social media.
