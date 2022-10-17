ENG
"Did you shoot it down? - No, we didn’t" - footage of a Russian pilot jumping out of a malfunctioning plane that crashed into a residential building. VIDEO

Footage of a Russian pilot who jumped out with a parachute and his Su-34 crashed into a residential building in Yeysk appeared online.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, shots of the pilot are spreading in social media.

Watch more: Moment of Su-34 aircraft hitting a residential building in Yeysk, Russia. VIDEO

