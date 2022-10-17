Among those returned from captivity are those who were captured by Russians long before their full-scale invasion, - Zelensky. VIDEO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky made a traditional evening address to Ukrainian citizens.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, video address was posted in Zelensky official Facebook.

"The morning of a new Russian terrorist attack. Hours of dismantling the rubble and eliminating the consequences of the strikes. Evening of battles for Ukraine and news for Ukraine.

The next stage of our people's liberation from Russian captivity has been completed: 108 Ukrainian women - officers, sergeants and privates - have been returned. Army, Navy, Territorial Defense, National Guard, Border Guards. 96 are servicewomen, 37 of them were evacuated from Azovstal. 12 - are civilians.

Watch more: Ukraine returned 108 women from captivity, including 37 evacuees from "Azovstal". VIDEO

Among the liberated today there are those who were captured long before the full-scale war. We do not forget about anyone of ours - we must return them all. And we will.

I thank all those involved for this success, as well as all those who replenish our exchange fund, who ensure the capture of the enemy. The more Russian prisoners we have, the sooner we will be able to release our heroes.

We will do everything for the victory of Ukraine. Eternal glory to all our warriors! Eternal glory to our strong nation!"

Read more: A military medic from Azovstal, who was separated from her child by Russians during an evacuation, was released from captivity