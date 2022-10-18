ENG
First photos and videos of ruptured "Nord Stream" pipeline at bottom of sea have appeared. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Operators of a deep-sea drone of the Norwegian company Blueye Robotics took pictures of one of the rupture points of the "Nord Stream-1" gas pipeline at the bottom of the Baltic Sea.

The photo was published by Expressen, Censor.NET reports.

The pictures were taken at a depth of 75-76 meters. An underwater camera recorded the damage to the pipe, which was torn during the alleged sabotage.

One of the shots shows an almost even break in the gas pipeline as if the pipe had been sawed in two. You can also see an empty trench from which about 50 m of pipe was thrown out as a result of the explosion.

Also remind, that earlier it became known that after studying pictures of the damage to the pipelines "Nord Stream-1" and "Nord Stream-2", German investigators found out that such leaks could have occurred only as a result of an explosion.

Read more: Russia may damage Ukrainian GTS and prepare sabotage against Turkish Stream, - Foreign Ministry

