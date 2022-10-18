On October 14, Memory Alley of Defenders of Ukraine was solemnly opened. ВIДЕО

Alley of Memory of Defenders of Ukraine was founded by Charitable Foundation of Youth Initiative "Nadiya" together with Ukrainian Presidential Commissioner for Volunteer Activities Natalia Pushkareva.

It was reported by Censor.NЕТ.

The event was attended by parents, wives, children of the fallen Heroes, representatives of the authorities and concerned citizens. The atmosphere of the event was indescribably heavy, tears were flowing, there were no words, only heartbeat and uncontrollable pain were felt.

"Forever" is something that our consciousness refuses to accept, something that is difficult to accept. It seemed that yesterday the Warriors were making plans for their lives, and today the world filled with the presence of their loved ones has ceased to exist.

The heart bleeds when you remember the father who came up to the stele, wiped it and began to kiss the plate with the name of his son, which will forever be inscribed in the history of independent Ukraine.

A little boy, probably this year's first grader, cried when he read his father's name on the obelisk: "So my dad won't come to me anymore?"

That is for whom these steles and obelisks are made, for whom history is written in the books of memory, for whom these sons and brothers, fathers and even grandfathers die....

It is for them that the new Alley and the Memorial in granite appeared yesterday as a symbol of the invincibility and greatness of the Ukraine's defenders, hundreds and thousands of names that gaze into eternity, appear as eternal - the sun's beginning and resurrection - among the alley of red and crimson maples with the immortality of the sun and rebirth in fire.

We will give body and soul for our freedom. And show that we, brothers, are a Cossack family!" - these words were heard loudly at the opening. Our anthem always sounds at the front and in the rear, because God is with us, and where God is - there is Truth! And where there is Truth - there is Victory, everything will be Ukraine!