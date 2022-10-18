ENG
State traitor Saldo announced "free movement" of civilians from right bank of Kherson region. VIDEO

A traitor, whom Russians put in charge of occupied part of Kherson region, announced "free movement", and actual removal of people from right bank of region to left.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, the traitor's address is being spread in social media.

"I announce the relocation, voluntary relocation and departure for residents of Beryslav, Bilozersk, Oleksandrivsk and Snihurivka districts," the collaborator said.

