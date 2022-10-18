Fact of appealing for help to Iran is Kremlin’s recognition of its military and political bankruptcy, - Zelensky. VIDEO

Address of President Volodymyr Zelensky to Ukrainian citizens at an end of a 237th day of full scale war with Russia.

The correspondent video was published by the Presidental press office, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"We must remember that the very fact of Russia's appeal for help to Iran is the Kremlin's recognition of its military and political bankruptcy. For decades they spent billions of dollars on their military-industrial complex, and in the end they bowed to Tehran to get quite simple drones and missiles. Strategically, this will not help them anyway. But now at the tactical level, terrorists may still have some hopes, some calculations. All this will fall apart, as well as their previous calculations.

237 days of this war prove that we are able to find an answer to any threat. Ukraine will defend itself," Zelensky said.

