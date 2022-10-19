ENG
Russian military fired on ambulances in Kharkiv region. There are victims. VIDEO

Russian aggressors fired at ambulance cars in the de-occupied Dvorichna district of Kharkiv region. Injured employees of the State Emergency Service.

This was reported by the Center for Emergency Medical Aid and Disaster Medicine of the Kharkiv Regional Council, Censor.NET informs.

The enemy continues to terrorize the civilian population of the de-occupied territories of Kharkiv region with rocket attacks. As a result of today's shelling of the Dvorichna district, three specialized EMD vehicles were mutilated, and the employees of the structural unit of the Center were, fortunately, uninjured, but our colleagues - employees of the State Emergency Service - were injured," the message reads.

