Russians dismantled monument to victims of Holodomor in occupied Mariupol. VIDEO

On October 19, the Russian occupiers dismantled a monument to the victims of the Holodomor in Mariupol. It was established in 2004 in the city center.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Russian mass media.

Russian construction workers dismantled the monument with the help of a truck crane. And then it was reported that the granite from it will be processed into building materials.

The dismantling of the monument was accompanied by a propaganda video, in which supporters of the occupiers say that they are not fighting against the monument, but against "disinformation at the state level", and that there was no famine in Ukraine. Another collaborator-teacher of the Pryazovsky State Technical University, Olga Shmachkova, said that the residents of Mariupol "shouldn't torment their souls with reminders of the tragedies of the past."

