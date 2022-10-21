ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
13194 visitors online
News Video War
15 817 5

Ukrainian soldiers destroyed two enemy trucks and captured armored personnel carrier. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers destroyed two enemy trucks and captured the occupants’ armored personnel carriers.

Censor.NET reports that the fighters published a video of the destroyed and captured equipment on social networks.

Read more: IRIS-T during baptism of fire showed itself exceptionally, - Air Force

elimination (4992) trophy (76) Khersonska region (2058)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 