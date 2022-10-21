Ukrainian soldiers destroyed two enemy trucks and captured armored personnel carrier. VIDEO
Ukrainian soldiers destroyed two enemy trucks and captured the occupants’ armored personnel carriers.
Censor.NET reports that the fighters published a video of the destroyed and captured equipment on social networks.
