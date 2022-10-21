Powerful explosions were heard in occupied Kherson in the evening of October 21 - social networks. VIDEO
In late evening of October 21, powerful explosions were heard in Russian-occupied Kherson.
As informed Censor.NЕТ, it was reported by Telegram channel H**vyi Kherson.
"Preliminary, there was another attack on orcs near Antonivka," the channel notes.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password