ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
13363 visitors online
News Video Russian aggression against Ukraine War
19 807 19

Powerful explosions were heard in occupied Kherson in the evening of October 21 - social networks. VIDEO

In late evening of October 21, powerful explosions were heard in Russian-occupied Kherson.

As informed Censor.NЕТ, it was reported by Telegram channel H**vyi Kherson.

"Preliminary, there was another attack on orcs near Antonivka," the channel notes.

Author: 

shoot out (13086) Kherson (1132)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 