Kuleba called to deprive Russia of its seat in UN Security Council because of war crimes in Ukraine. VIDEO

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, called for Russia to be stripped of its seat as a permanent member of the UN Security Council due to numerous war crimes committed by Russian troops in Ukraine.

He announced this on Twitter.

"After committing the crime of aggression against Ukraine, numerous war crimes, undermining global food and energy security, should Russia still occupy the seat of a permanent member of the UN Security Council?" - wrote Kuleba.

The minister also reminded that Russia received the seat of a permanent member of the UN Security Council on dubious legal grounds.

— Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) October 22, 2022

