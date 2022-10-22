President: Armed Forces are advancing every day, they will not be stopped by attacks on infrastructure. VIDEO

Ukrainian life cannot be broken, even if an enemy can leave us temporarily without light.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi in his evening video address, informs Censor.NЕТ.

" Ukrainians!

We continue to eliminate the consequences of today's terrorist strikes on our infrastructure. The geography of this next massive strike is very wide: Volyn, Odesa region, Khmelnytskyi region, Kirovohrad region, Dnipropetrovsk region, Rivne region, Mykolaiv region, Zaporizhzhia region and others.

The main target of terrorists is energy sector. So now, please, be even more attentive than before to the need to consciously consume electricity. The stability of the energy sector of our country depends on each city and district of Ukraine.

Please limit the operation of equipment that consumes a lot of electricity. And especially during peak consumption hours in the morning and evening. Please pay attention to messages from local authorities and energy companies about when there may be stabilization outages on your street or in your area. Plan your day with this information in mind.

In part of the territory of our state, where the electricity was cut off as a result of today's strike, it has already been possible to restore power supply. Partially in Odesa region, partially in Khmelnytskyi region the electricity has already been restored, in Rivne region - the majority has been restored, there are positive reports from other regions as well. But in many cities, in many districts, restoration works are still ongoing. We are trying to return the light to people as soon as possible.

I want to thank everyone involved in this work: power engineers, employees of public utilities and local self-government, government officials and businesses that also help. Together we are now showing that Ukrainian life cannot be broken. Even if the enemy can leave us temporarily without electricity, he will never be able to leave us without the desire to fix everything, to repair and return to normal.

And even now - partially in darkness - life in our country, in our Ukraine, is still civilized. Unlike Russia, which brings us this terror. There, even with electricity, they still have savagery, as in ancient times. Only savages can bring such evil to the world.

I want to emphasize: neither this attack of terrorists nor any other similar attacks will stop our defenders.

Russian propagandists are lying when they say that this terror against our infrastructure and people can somehow slow down the active actions of our military or create any difficulties for our defense. Ukrainians are united and know for sure that Russia has no chance to win this war. Our Defense Forces receive everything necessary for the defense of the state and every day - I emphasize: every day - they move forward.

Our Air Force is also demonstrating good results. Of course, we do not yet have the technical ability to shoot down 100% of Russian missiles and attack drones. Gradually, we will come to this - with the help of our partners, I am sure. But already now we shoot down most cruise missiles, most drones. Only in the first half of this day, we shot down 20 missiles - "Kalibr" and X-101, as well as more than 10 Iranian "Shahed".

Once again, I would like to thank our warriors - fighters and anti-aircraft gunners of the "West", "South" and "Center" air commands, as well as mobile fire groups of all the Defense Forces for saving the lives of our people and preserving the infrastructure of Ukraine.

We are preparing the ground to extend the global sanctions policy to all Russian propagandists, so-called opinion leaders and representatives of show business who support or justify terror. The International Working Group on sanctions against Russia, headed by Michael McFaul and Andriy Yermak, has prepared a Roadmap of individual sanctions. It has prepared a basic list of all those involved in the spread of narratives without which Russian terror is impossible. We must clearly assess this "information and emotional" component of terror: the Russian army is losing and retreating on the battlefield, and therefore the results of terror against our civilians and infrastructure are presented by Russian propaganda as a substitute for military victories.

Also, various Russian informers and stars are involved in justifying the criminal attempt to annex our territory and mobilization for war against us, against Ukraine. Absolutely all such persons should receive a full package of individual sanctions so that they could not do anything in the world at all. We are working on this.

Ukraine was very well represented this week in Frankfurt at the largest book fair in Europe and one of the largest in the world. This is not just an event for publishing business and writers. It is one of the key European discussion platforms and an influential information event.

The First Lady of Ukraine presented her projects to support education and cultural sphere there. In particular, the initiative "Books without Borders" is aimed at providing children of our internally displaced persons with books in Ukrainian. And also the project "Ukrainian Bookshelf", which is already presented in 20 countries.

In total, more than 40 Ukrainian publishing houses, famous writers, publicists and historians took part in the Frankfurt Book Fair. I thank everyone who worked in Frankfurt for the fact that Ukraine was heard and understood there. Every contribution to the global support for Ukraine is vital.

I thank everyone who works and helps for our victory!

Eternal glory to all who are fighting for Ukraine!

Glory to our unbreakable people!

Glory to Ukraine!" - Zelenskyi said.