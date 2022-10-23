Run faster! Sasha, hurry up!" - video recorder recorded fall of a military plane in Yeisk, Russia. VIDEO
A new recording of the "negative takeoff" of a Russian military aircraft, which took place on October 17, appeared on the Internet.
This is reported by Censor.NET.
The video recorder of a passing car captured the moment.
Also remind, on October 17, in the Russian city of Yeisk (Krasnodar Territory, Russian Federation), a Su-34 military plane crashed into a house. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation officially confirmed this fact. As a result of the fall, 13 people died, including three children, and 19 were injured.
