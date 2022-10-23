Russian Defense Minister arranges a telephone carousel and calls foreign ministers with stories about the so-called dirty nuclear bomb, - Zelenskyi. VIDEO

On October 23, 2022, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi made a traditional address to Ukrainians.

The statement reads: "When today the Russian Defense Minister arranges a telephone carousel and calls foreign ministers with stories about the so-called dirty nuclear bomb, everyone understands it perfectly well. They understand who is the source of everything dirty that can be imagined in this war.

Everywhere where Russia brought death and degradation, we are returning normal life. This is exactly about Ukrainians. Wherever Ukraine is, life is never destroyed.

But wherever Russia comes, it leaves mass graves, torture chambers, destroyed cities and villages, mined land, destroyed infrastructure and natural disasters. And if someone can use nuclear weapons in our part of Europe, it is only one entity - and this entity just ordered Comrade Shoygu to make a phone call somewhere.

I believe that now the world should react as tough as possible. If Russia has prepared another raising of the stakes and another escalation step - it must see now, preventively and before any new "dirt" of its own, that the world will not swallow it".

