Ejection of Russian pilot and downing of enemy SU-25 aircraft shot down by Ukrainian soldiers. VIDEO
A video recording of the moment of the ejection of the Russian pilot and the fall of the enemy SU-25 aircraft shot down in Ukraine has been published online.
As Censor.NET reports, the recording was made by a camera installed on the equipment of the occupying pilot.
"The plane was obviously shot down at a very low altitude and, most likely, by a MANPADS missile. The plane was struck at the moment of exiting the attack, because the pilot calmly looks around the place of landing, and communicates with his partner, who is flying over the place where the downed plane fell," Yurii Butusov, editor-in-chief of Censor.NET, wrote in the comments to the video.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password