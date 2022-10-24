Military medic on battlefield provides assistance to wounded soldiers of "Stugna" battalion. VIDEO
A video recording of a military medic on the battlefield providing aid to wounded Ukrainian soldiers from the "Stugna" battalion has been published online.
According to Censor.NET, in the published fragments, a medic is helping a soldier who received shrapnel wounds from a mine explosion. On the recording, you can hear a shout: "Three hundred!" and the doctor again runs to help the fighter, falling to the ground at those moments when the explosions are heard.
WARNING! Profanity!
