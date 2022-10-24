National Guardsmen entered Bilohorivka, Luhansk region, which was destroyed by occupiers. VIDEO
Soldiers of the National Guard of Ukraine entered the village of Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region.
As Censor.NET reports, one of the guardsmen told about this in a special video posted on social networks.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password