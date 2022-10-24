Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated more than 90 settlements in Kherson region, - OC "South". VIDEO

Ukrainian defenders liberated more than 90 settlements of the Kherson region from the Russian invaders.

As Censor.NET informs, the OC "South" informs about this.

"In the Kherson region, the Southern Defense Forces liberated more than 90 settlements, in which more than 12,000 people live," the message reads.

Complexes of stabilization measures are implemented in liberated villages.

