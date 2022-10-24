President of Motor Sich, Bohuslaev, is chosen as precautionary measure. VIDEO

In the Shevchenkivsky court, a preventive measure is chosen for the president of "Motor Sich" Vyacheslav Bohuslaev

This is reported by Censor.NET.

Boguslaev himself does not recognize the charge of treason.

We will remind, earlier it was reported that the chairman of the board of one of the largest Zaporizhzhia enterprises "Motor Sich", Vyacheslav Bohuslaev, was detained by security forces and is being escorted to Kyiv.

The SSU reported that Bohuslaev was detained on suspicion of working for the Russian Federation.

Later, the SSU published evidence of the cooperation of Motor Sichi president Bohuslaev with the Russian Federation.

According to Yuriy Butusov, editor-in-chief of Censor.NET, the SSU had been listening to Boguslaev since 2019 and knew about his connections with the Russian Federation.

At the same time, "Schemes" journalists established that Bohuslaev has Russian citizenship.

