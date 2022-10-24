Never again will Russia be an entity that can dictate something to someone, - Zelenskyi. VIDEO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi traditionally addressed Ukrainians in evening of October 24.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was stated in Volodymyr Zelenskyi official Facebook.

"Never again will Russia be an entity that can dictate anything to anyone. It no longer has the potential to dictate. The world sees this. Russian potential is now being wasted on this madness - on the war against our state and the entire free world.

There was gas influence - gone. There was military influence - it's evaporating. There was political weight - now it is isolation, which is constantly increasing. There were ideological ambitions - now there is only disgust.

And this is a very important change in the configuration in our part of Eurasia: the more of its potential Russia loses now, the more real freedom will be gained by all peoples both next to Russia and within its borders. Ukraine - in the first place," the statement reads.

Read more: Now is definitely not time for bright shop windows and signs, - Zelenskyi urged local authorities to save electricity