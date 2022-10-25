AFU struck place of deployment of Kadyrov’s military: 40 occupiers were eliminated, 60 were wounded. VIDEO
Ukrainian soldiers launched a rocket attack on the place of deployment of the Kadyrov’s military.
According to Censor.NET, according to preliminary information, about 40 occupiers were eliminated, and more than 60 were wounded.
