AFU struck place of deployment of Kadyrov’s military: 40 occupiers were eliminated, 60 were wounded. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers launched a rocket attack on the place of deployment of the Kadyrov’s military.

According to Censor.NET, according to preliminary information, about 40 occupiers were eliminated, and more than 60 were wounded.

