Unit of AFU destroyed 13 objectives of occupiers in Kherson region at night. VIDEO

In the Kherson region, 13 targets of the occupiers were destroyed by the forces of the Kurt 28 Separate Mechanized Brigade mobile unit and the National Guard unit.

As Censor.NET informs, the video of the work was published on the Facebook page of the 28th separate mechanized brigade named after the Knights of the Winter Campaign.

"Thanks to the successful pre-reconnaissance by 2 combined groups of the 28th SMB and the 27th Pechersk Brigade of the Ukrainian State University, the Defense Forces of Ukraine hit more than a dozen objects that the enemy army used to hold the region.

Among them are 2 warehouses with ammunition, a tank, an MT-LB, 6 units of military vehicles, including 4 jeeps and 2 dugouts where personnel were hiding," the message states.

Watch more: AFU struck place of deployment of Kadyrov’s military: 40 occupiers were eliminated, 60 were wounded. VIDEO