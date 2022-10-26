In Kherson region, gunners destroyed enemy 2S7 "Pion" self-propelled gun with high-precision projectile. VIDEO
In the Kherson region, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed the enemy 2S7 "Pion" self-propelled guns.
As Censor.NET reports, the attack on Russian equipment was carried out by Ukrainian artillerymen with a high-precision charge. The moment of the hit was captured by the UAV.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password