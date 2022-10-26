ENG
In Kherson region, gunners destroyed enemy 2S7 "Pion" self-propelled gun with high-precision projectile. VIDEO

In the Kherson region, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed the enemy 2S7 "Pion" self-propelled guns.

As Censor.NET reports, the attack on Russian equipment was carried out by Ukrainian artillerymen with a high-precision charge. The moment of the hit was captured by the UAV.

