Combat drone drops ammunition in middle of group of Russian invaders. VIDEO
Ukrainian soldiers, using a combat drone, dropped ammunition directly on the position of the occupiers.
According to Censor.NET, the fighters aimed at a group of enemies, which consisted of at least seven people.
