Combat drone drops ammunition in middle of group of Russian invaders. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers, using a combat drone, dropped ammunition directly on the position of the occupiers.

According to Censor.NET, the fighters aimed at a group of enemies, which consisted of at least seven people.

